Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.