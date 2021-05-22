Louise K. Goeser Purchases 212 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser bought 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $12,304.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. 506,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,428. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

