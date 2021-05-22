Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.