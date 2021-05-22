Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

LOW stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

