Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-$86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.09.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.