Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-$86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

