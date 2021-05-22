Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.09.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.