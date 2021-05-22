Lumen Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

LUMN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

