Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 102,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

