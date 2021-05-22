Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $320,809.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $320,809.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.83 or 0.00918363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

