Lympo Market Token Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $91,332.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00395107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00201496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00920354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

