MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 5.4%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.62. 8,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 769,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

