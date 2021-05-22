Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:M traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 14,756,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

