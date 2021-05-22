MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.
MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.74.
TSE:MAG opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.32.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
