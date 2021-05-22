MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.74.

TSE:MAG opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.32.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

