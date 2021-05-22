Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 1,311,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

