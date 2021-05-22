Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $13.35. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 1,826 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

