Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $3.37. Maiden shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 240,931 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 169,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 66.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

