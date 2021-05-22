Main Street Research LLC Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.71. 2,185,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,272. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

