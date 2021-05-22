Main Street Research LLC Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $60.09. 4,885,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

