Main Street Research LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $367.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,637. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day moving average of $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

