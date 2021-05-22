Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

