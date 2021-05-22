Main Street Research LLC Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

CCI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

