Main Street Research LLC Sells 325 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,991. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

