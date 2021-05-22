Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,617. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

