Main Street Research LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

ADP stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.