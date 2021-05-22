Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.13.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
