Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

