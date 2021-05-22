MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MNKD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,682. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

