Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.