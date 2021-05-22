Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday.

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91.60 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,891. The stock has a market cap of £580.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.