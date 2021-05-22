Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MRETF stock remained flat at $$10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

