Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

