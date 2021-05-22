Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,143.18

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 71.3% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $128,143.18 and $1.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.65 or 0.06045398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.