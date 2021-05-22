Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.60. 2,708,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,637. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

