Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.