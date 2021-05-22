Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$8.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.31 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

