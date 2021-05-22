Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $16.40 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

