Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. 1,719,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,772. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

