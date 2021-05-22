Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,905. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.