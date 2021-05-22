MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

