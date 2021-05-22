MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,743 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. 16,770,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,591,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

