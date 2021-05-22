MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 6,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Get MDJM alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDJM in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.