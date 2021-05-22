MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of MDU Resources Group worth $86,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 652,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,268,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

