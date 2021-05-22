Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.51

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.51 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.52). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 10,087 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £215.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

