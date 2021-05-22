MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $304,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,777,705 shares of company stock valued at $126,396,128.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.