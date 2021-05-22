Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MED traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,975. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 88.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 77.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

