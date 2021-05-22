MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at ATB Capital

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

Shares of LABS stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$118.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

