Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 373,797 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 243.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,797 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Apple stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

