Megacoin (MEC) Trading 33.8% Lower This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $403,279.02 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00473566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,502,882 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

