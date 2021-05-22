Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,895 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Silicom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 594,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $40.40 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.72 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

