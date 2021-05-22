Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $228,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

